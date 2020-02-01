Van Sant, Mary M. (Peers) Mary Margaret Van Sant (Peers) 89, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at Baylor White Hospital in Grapevine, Texas. She was born on August 15, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of George and Madeleine (Martin) Peers. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, avid golfer and champion shopper. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 59 years, Bernard. She is survived by her three brothers, Richard, Donald and Jay Peers all of Omaha; four children: Paula (Van Sant) Clark (Ben) of Bradenton FL, Gary (Joan) of Grapevine TX, Bernie (Vicki) of Phoenix AZ, and Mary Van Sant of Southlake, TX. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Barb Lohr Van Sant Lauritzen; son-in-law Martin O'Connor; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A MEMORIAL MASS will be held Tuesday, February 4th, 11am at St. John Vianney, Omaha. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Van Sant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.