Van Riper, Norma M. June 4, 1927 - January 25, 2020 Age 92 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Wayne. Survived by son, Stephen Van Riper and wife Linda; daughter. Susan Littlewood and husband David; brother Lawrence Vakoc; grandchildren: Nicole, Carrie, Michael, and Zane; 6 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, February 2, from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Monday, February 3, at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.). Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omaha Community Playhouse. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

