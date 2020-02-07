Van Riper, Helen Bettie (Spencer)

Van Riper, Helen Bettie (Spencer) August 27, 1922 - February 5, 2020 Helen Bettie (Spencer) Van Riper passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 97 at her home near Neola, IA. She was born on August 27, 1922 to Ray and Freda (Olsen) Spencer. She graduated from Omaha University and started her teaching career in a one-room school house near Neola. From there she went to the Council Bluffs school system. She met Seth B. Van Riper and they moved to Lincoln, NE, where she taught for several years. They moved to Ralston, NE, where she finished out her teaching career. Her second career involved being an apartment manager for a local Omaha company for over 30 years retiring at age 92. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughters, Helen Ann and Marjorie Van Riper; brother, Phil Spencer of Underwood, IA; nieces, Rhonda and Amy; and nephew, John. Other survivors include numerous cousins and friends. VISITATION with family: Sunday, 2-4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at Underwood Lutheran Church. Interment: Neola Township Cemetery with a luncheon to follow back at church. Memorials are suggested to Neola Senior Citizens; Lookout Village in Neola; or charity of choice. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

