van Dyk, Johan Christiaan December 17, 1958 - August 30, 2019 Age 60. Johan was born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Served in the military in South Africa for 12 years, retired as Sergeant Major. He immigrated to the US in 2006. He worked as Lead Hardware Field Engineer for Curvature, SMS, Top Gun Technology and QSGI. Johan is survived by his wife Iryna; his sons, Jacque and Tian; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christian and Chanell; sisters, Antoinette Du Plessis, and Madeleine Streedom; brother, Ben van Dyk; and Merlin the dog. His hobbies included scuba diving, motorcross, travel and exploring new things. In lieu of flowers, sympathy cards and condolences may be offered at: Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St, Omaha, NE 68116. PLEASE mark the envelope - "Johan van Dyk Memorial Service". MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 1pp Saturday, October 12, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St, Omaha, NE 68116, (402) 498-9000.

