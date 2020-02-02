Van Brunt, Joan M. May 12, 1947 - January 31, 2020 Joan fought Metastatic Breast Cancer for 9 years. Preceded in death by parents, Arch and Marie Wiggins. Survived by husband of 54 years, Pete Van Brunt; son, Kyle (Bobbi) Van Brunt;daughter, Kim (Christopher) Oien; grandchildren, Dalton Jager and Mason Van Brunt; brother, Bill Wiggins. No Services Memorials to the Breast Cancer Foundation of your Choice JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

