Van Arsdall, Dr. Jim, E.D

Van Arsdall, Dr. Jim, E.D January 23, 1948 - June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Gloria J. Sorey, J.D. Survived by daughter, Whitney Van Arsdall. Family will Receive friends Wednesday, June 24th, from 6:30-8:30pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, June 25th, 10am at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre, with full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to ACLU Nebraska, HNC Living Foundation, Immigrant Legal Center, or Metropolitan Community College Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Van Arsdall, E.D as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

