Vampola, Mary Alice (Kinney) December 2, 1942 - June 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Emil; parents, George and Alice Kinney; sisters, Myrna Kendall and Shirley Boylan; brother, Ronald Kinney. Survived by children, Scott Vampola, Jenny Martinez (Joe); grandchildren, Kaylin and Robert Martinez; several nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 22nd, 2pm, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 1pm. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

