Vampola, Joseph A. "Big Joe" August 21, 1934 - August 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Anna and John; sisters: Anna Marie, Agnes, and Mary Lou; brothers, John and Herman; granddaughter, Tari Lynn; and great-great-grandson, Enzo. Survived by wife of 66 years, Janice; children: Mary Ann Duffy (Ben), Kathleen Alexander (Keith), Susie Barrett (Barney), Joey Vampola (Susy), Barbara Jean Vampola, Jerri Stafford (Larry), Judy Polsley, Barbara Lynn Cone (Danny), Michael Vampola, Ronnie Vampola (Kandi), and Nathan Vampola (fianc�e, Ashton); 28 grandchildren and spouses; 53 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Served in the United States Navy Reserves. Family receives friends on Tuesday, August 13th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, August 14th at 11am, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

