Valverde, Brandon Lee Eugene "Slim"

Valverde, Brandon Lee Eugene "Slim" March 22, 1997 - August 25, 2019 Preceded in death by sister, Dakota Valverde; grandparents, Frank and Phyllis Valverde, Ronald Bingham Sr.; nephew, Jaime Cristian Mahoney; aunts, Sherry Bowen, Shirley Lynn and Angel Coy. Survived by daughter, Vanessa Marie Valverde, and her mother, Natalie Fay; fianc�e, Brianna Fjugstad; father, Dale Valverde; brothers, Matthew Valverde, JR Aviles and Brian Aviles; sisters, Amanda (Ronald) Bingham and Kasie Mahoney; bike groups, ROMR AND FAST LIFE; many loved ones, family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 2pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Interment held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. RIDE HIGH! Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

