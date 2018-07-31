Valenta, Deborah L. Jun 7, 1955 - Jul 28, 2018 Age 63, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Beverly Nemmers; brother, Michael Nemmers. Survived by daughters, Michelle (Mark) Engelbart, Monica Valenta; grandchildren: Jake, Tyler and Blake Engelbart; sister, Vicki Smith; brothers, Jim (Bonnie) Nemmers, Steve Nemmers; step-siblings: Mike (Carrie) Thrall, Teri (Randy) Nordaker, Kris (Bryan) O'Leary; stepfather, Bill Thrall; many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF DEBORAH'S LIFE: Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

