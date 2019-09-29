Valenta, David L. - LtCol USAF (Ret) November 7, 1948 - September 26, 2019 Age 70. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Charmion Valenta. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; children, Robert Valenta (Mark Grissom), and Elizabeth Beeman (Mathew); grandchildren, Robert, David and Joshua; brother, Steven Valenta (Ann); and many nieces and nephews who always called him "Uncle Davey." CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Sunday, September 29th, 47pm, at A View in Fontenelle Hills, 1102 Country Club Court, Bellevue, 68005. Private Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity (www.hfhsarpy.org), and Plane Savers at SAC Museum (www.sacmuseum.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

