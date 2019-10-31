Valencia, Louis M

Valencia, Louis M November 10, 1959 - October 26, 2019 Omaha Fire Captain. Preceded in death by father, Leandro Valencia, Sr. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children: Anthony Valencia and Rosa Valencia-O'Donnell (Terrence); grandchildren: James, Esperanza, and Carmelo; mother, Esperanza Valencia; brother, Leandro Valencia, Jr. (Kelly); sisters, Lisa Valencia and Laura Valencia-Flores; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 1st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 8:15am at the West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 23rd & "O" for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 9am. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

