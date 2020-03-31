Valadez, Ramiro T.

Valadez, Ramiro T. September 22, 1953 - March 28, 2020 Staggered Visitation following CDC Guidelines from 10am - 2pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Good Shepherd. Graveside Service at 3pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park, 5701 Center Street. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ramiro Valadez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.