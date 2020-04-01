Valadez, Ramiro T.

Valadez, Ramiro T. September 22, 1953 - March 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Rafael and Josefina Valadez; wife, Angela G Valadez; son, Sergio Domingo Valadez; and siblings, Rodolfo, Ramon, Enedina and Rosa Maria. Survived by children, Ramiro (Yessica) Valadez, Christina (Mauricio) Padilla, Claudia (Tim) McLane; and Rodrigo Valadez; grandchildren, David, Tyler, Vanessa, Angelie, Yovani, Lucera, Sebastian, Gabriel, Peter and Liliana; great granddaughter, Ivy; and other extended family and friends. Staggered Visitation following CDC Guidelines from 10am - 2pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd. Graveside Service at 3pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park, 5701 Center Street. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ramiro Valadez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.