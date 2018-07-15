Vakiner, Bud Age 66 - Jul 13, 2018 Snyder, NE. Died at his home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law. Survivors include wife of 47 years, Donna; sons, Brandon (Jamie) of Iowa City IA, Trenton (Ellie) of Blair NE, and Dustin (Kelsey) of Central City, NE; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Vickie (Delwin) Smeal of Snyder, and Cathy (Robin) Groene of Howells; half-brother, Russel (Christina) Vakiner of Phoenix, AZ; 2 step-brothers; 2 step-sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS will be Wednesday, July 18, 10:30am at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder. interment in St. Leo's Cemetery. VISITATION will be Tuesday from 5-7pm, with the family present, and a 7pm Public VIGIL SERVICE, all at the Church. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

