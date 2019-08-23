Vacek, Donald R. "Don" January 3, 1929 - August 20, 2019 Don was proudly born in South Omaha, graduating from Omaha South High School and joining the Navy before a 42-year career with McKesson and Nebraska Wine & Spirits. He loved gardening, being a member of Omaha Fish & Wildlife Club, volunteered through numerous organizations during his 90 years of life, and was the eternal Cubs fan. Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Mary Diane Neneman (Wally), Shirley Copple (Dave), Donald Jr. (Mary Pat), Tricia Sullivan (Jim), Mark (Jill), Cindy (Matt Anderson); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 25th, from 5-7pm, with a 7pm Wake Service, at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 26th, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Westlawn with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

