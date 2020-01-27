Vámošová, Marta (Mánová)

Vámošová, Marta (Mánová). Age 89. Marta (Mánová) Vámošová, mother of Gabriela Sefranek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, in Nitra Slovakia from complications due to a weak heart. Marta was predeceased by her husband, Jozef Vamos, in 2014; and son, Eduard, in 1961. Marta was 89 years and had raised six children. She had worked as an insurance agent and also served as a lay affiliate of the Vincentian Sisters. In that capacity she led group prayer sessions her entire life. She is survived by five children, Gabriela (Paul Sefranek), Rudolf Vamos (Lydia), Maria (Peter Humay), Marcela Griacova, and Monika (a sister of the order of Daughters of Charity); nine grandchildren (three living in the USA); and nine great-grandchildren (six in the USA). The funeral was Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Nitra Slovakia. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Omaha. Thank you for your prayers.

