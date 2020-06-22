Uzel, Joseph John, Jr.

Uzel, Joseph John, Jr. September 7, 1932 - June 13, 2020 Preceeded in death by parents, Joseph John Uzel, Sr. and Antonenitte (Tomcek) Uzel; and brother, Fred "Val" Uzel. Survived by wife of 58 years, Phyllis Jean (Pendrock) Uzel; sister, Dorothy A. Uzel of Columbus, NE; son, Joseph Edward Uzel; daughter-in-law, Mary Chiara Zaratkiewicz; and grandson, Anthony Sueiro, all of Seattle, WA. Joseph served in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps during the Korean War. He was a Union Carpenter, working on many Omaha landmarks during his 45 year career. VISITATION: Wednesday, June 24, at 9am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 41st and J Street, Omaha for a one hour VISITATION, ROSARY, and PRAYER SERVICE, followed by a 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. ENTOMBMENT: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

