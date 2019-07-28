Urbanek, Mae H. May 13, 1935 - July 25, 2019 Mae was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore J. Urbanek; her parents V.L. and Helen Odvarka; and her brother, Robert C. (Arlene) Odvarka D.D.S. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Bret) Baughman, Tracy (Joel) Morrison and Terri (Jeff) LaFond; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. VISITATION to be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 So. 144th St., Omaha, NE. 68137. Private Family Service to take place with burial at Voss-Mohr Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

