Urbanek, Mae H. May 13, 1935 - July 25, 2019 VISITATION to be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 So. 144th St., Omaha, NE. 68137. Private Family Service to take place with burial at Voss-Mohr Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.