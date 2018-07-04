Urban, Jay B. Age 61 Jay B. Urban, of Fremont, lost his battle with cancer on June 30th, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. Survived by wife, Tereasa Urban; children: Nina Urban, Joel Urban, Anna (Joe) Koenig, Katy (Sean) Corah, and Cory Urban; brother, Guy Urban; and four grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, July 7th, at 11am at StoneBridge Christian Church, 15802 Butler Ave., in Omaha NE. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave. Fremont NE 68025 402-721-2880

