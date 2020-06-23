Urban, Betty Jane

Urban, Betty Jane July 8, 1933 - June 21, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Jack; and daughter Tami. Survived by daughters, Lori (Jim) Hobza, Joni Olds, and Kristi Pete; grandchildren: Jami, Alex, Jacob (Alex), Jordan, Taylor, Maddie (Tim), and Abby; great-granddaughter Ella; brother, Mike (MaryLou) Finn; family and friends. ROSARY: Thursday 10am, with MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am, all at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave., Omaha. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

