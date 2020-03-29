Urbain, Harley L. April 3, 1930 - March 19, 2020 Harley LeRoy Urbain, age 89 of Papillion, NE passed away at his home. Harley was born at home in Foster Township, Fairbault County, MN to Clarence Urbain and Edna (Renkley) Urbain. He grew up on the family farm in rural Walters, MN and attended the Courrier Country School. Harley went on to graduate from nearby Kiester High School in 1948. Nearly 70 years ago, on April 16, 1950, Harley married his High School sweetheart, Ethel Scherb. Harley had a love for aviation. He attended the McConnell Aircraft Maintenance School in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation, in 1964, he accepted a position at Gopher Aviation in Rochester, MN as an aircraft maintenance technician. Five years later, Harley moved his family to Omaha, where he was employed by Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. as Chief of Maintenance for their Corporate Aviation Department at Eppley Airfield. He retired in 1992. He was active in his Church and the German-American Society. Harley will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Survived by wife, Ethel; daughters, Brenda Detert of Eau Claire WI, and Starla (Dennis) Lutterman of Omaha; brother, Kermit (Susan) Urbain of Owatonna, MN and their family; grandchildren: Kristine (Brandon) Casto, and Kimberlee (Corey) Benton of Eau Claire WI, Shanon (Jason) Schuknecht of Littleton CO, and Damon (Michelle) Lutterman of Omaha; great-grandchildren: Evan and Cecily Casto, Wesley and Aubree Benton, Ethan and Kyle Schuknecht, and Damon Jr., Destiny, and Treyson Lutterman. Harley was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Kenneth Detert; great-granddaughter, Piper Benton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Valeria Scherb, Oda and Everet Meyer, and Rachel and Forrest Passer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. Donations in Harley's memory may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org), Kids Against Hunger (kidsagainsthunger.org), or Thanksgiving Lutheran Church in Bellevue, NE (thanksgiving.church). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church in the future. A Private Family Burial will take place at Rice Lake Cemetery in Foster Township, MN at a later date. Online condolences may be left at the Funeral Home website listed below. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL BELLEVUE, NE 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
