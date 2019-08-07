Urbach, Robert L. "Bob" May 14, 1960 - August 4, 2019 Of Omaha, NE. Please join the Urbach family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, August 9th, from 5-8pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4323 Washington St., Omaha 68107. In true Bob fashion, casual dress is best.

