Underwood, Patricia L. "Sheils" June 18, 1942 - January 20, 2020 Patricia L."Sheils" Underwood, age 77, of Omaha, passed away in Omaha on January 20, 2020. Patricia was born, June 18, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to the late Edward L. and Lucille (Hopkins) Sheils. She graduated from Underwood High School. Patricia worked in the food service for Methodist Hospital for many years and is of the Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Tom Sheils; sister, JoAnn Cherry. Survivors include sons, Ed of Omaha, and Todd of Apache Junction, AZ. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, all at the funeral home. Patricia will be laid to rest at Hardin Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association or Diabetes Association. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

