Underwood, Betty Jean Betty Jean Underwood, age 76, Council Bluffs, IA. Ret. Secretary, Omaha Public Schools Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Carrie Loper, Husband Kenneth Underwood, brothers LeRoy and Ronald Loper, niece Lynn Doner. Survivors include nephews Michael (Renee) Loper, Donald (Chelsey) Loper, all Omaha nieces Laurie (Jim) Cloutier, Linda Scherrer both Council Bluffs, step-niece Paula Bonney, Iowa, step-sons Edward Underwood Omaha, Todd Underwood Apache Jct; AZ, close friend Carol Callaghan, Bentley Iowa and other family and friends. VISITATION Friday 6pm to 8pm. FUNERAL Saturday 10am all at funeral home. Interment 10pm Saturday at Danish Cemetery in Davey NE. Family and friends to meet at cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

