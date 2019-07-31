Underwood, April D.

Underwood, April D. April 13, 1963 - July 26, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Jack Callaway. Survived by husband, Matthew Underwood; children: Joshua Earl, Jonah Earl (Becca), Mesha Seufferlein (Steven); grandchildren: Ezra and Logan, Elijah and Noah; mother, Joyce E. Woods (Ezra D.); stepchildren: Tylor, Carly, and Cory Underwood; siblings: Karen Callaway (Michael), Loren Kirk Callaway (Kay), and Wesley Callaway (Marcie). The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1st from 6pm to 8pm at Southwest Church of Christ, 2600 S. 124th St. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 2nd at 11am at Southwest Church of Christ. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900, | www.heafeyheafey.com

