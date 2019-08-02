Underwood, April D. April 13, 1963 - July 26, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 2nd at 11am at Southwest Church of Christ. 2600 S. 124th St.. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900, | www.heafeyheafey.com

