Underhill, Janice K. November 28, 1928 - May 10, 2020 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER Funeral Mass, following social distancing guidelines, Friday, 12pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Service also following social distancing guidelines, Friday, 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

