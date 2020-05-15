Underhill, Janice K.

Underhill, Janice K. November 28, 1928 - May 10, 2020 Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Augustus M. Underhill, Jr., Survived by her four daughters, Sherry (John) Wupper, Nancy (Ross) Schmidt, Julie (Gavin) Beglin, and Lori (James) McKean; grandchildren, Joseph (Kassie) Sands, James (Katy) Sands, Jonathan Sands, Brad Schmidt, Aly (Brandon) Cook, Lindsey (Brett) Beglin, Mandy (Brian) Vodvarka, Kelsey Beglin, Evan McKean, Lanessa (Bill) Schlote, Ethan (Sara) McKean and Larissa McKean; great grandchildren, Xavier, Connor, Jackson, Tierney, Letty, Jacob, Kaleb, Vara, Davis, Kaari, Finley, and Charlotte; Janice is also survived by her sister June Pierce of Lynnfield, MA and many nieces, nephews and relatives around the country. FUNERAL MASS, following social distancing guidelines, Friday, 12pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Service also following social distancing guidelines, Friday, 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The Vigil and Mass can be viewed online at https://boxcast.tv/view/janice-k-underhill-239274. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Immanuel Community Foundation In Memory of Janice Underhill, 1044 North 115th Street, Suite 500, Omaha, NE 68154. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

