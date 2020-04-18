Ulrich, Patricia J. July 1, 1928 - April 16, 2020 Of Elkhorn. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Cynthia Sacks. Survived by daughter, Lorna Packett; grandchildren: Heather McShane (Ryan Dunn), Marisa (Ralf) McShane, Katie (Josh) McShane-Schwieger, Jameson McShane, Regan (Paul) Daniels, Tyler Packett (Kirsten Taylor); 8 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-6pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Family Graveside to be held. Memorials to Diabetes Education Center of The Midlands. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ulrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.