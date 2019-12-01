Ulrich, Edwina M. "Chick" (Krajicek) June 27, 1933 - November 28, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Krajicek and later Arthur P. Ulrich; parents Edward and Annastasia Hazuka; sisters Marcella, Joan, Anita, and Catherine; brother, James; and twin brother, Edward. Survived by her children, Stephen (Diane) Krajicek, Robert "Gus" (Debra) Krajicek, Barbara (Dennis) Kreifels , Paula (Earl) Whitney, Jerrine Krajicek (Roger Wobbenhorst), Julie (Kelly) Mitchel and James (Theresa) Krajicek; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Marie Hudecek; brother, John Hazuka; and sistersin-law, Roxanne Hazuka and Hazel Wilson; many other family and friends. VISITATION Tuesday, December 3, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday, December 4, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

