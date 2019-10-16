Uhrich, Sally Jo April 18, 1955 - September 21, 2019 A CELEBRATION of Sally's Life will be held Thursday, October 17, at 10:30am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th Street , Omaha, NE 68144. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A check can be sent to 28 West 44th Street, Suite 209, New York, NY, or donate online at www.bcrf.org. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

