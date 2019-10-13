Uhrich, Sally Jo

Uhrich, Sally Jo April 18, 1955 - September 21, 2019 Sally Jo Uhrich, age 64, peacefully passed away on September 21, 2019 at her home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, John; son, John; daughter, Gina (John) Baker; mother, Shirley Gillespie; sister, Cheryl Nelson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. John and Sally were long-time residents of Omaha. Sally was involved in several civic and charitable groups before moving to Colorado in 2001. John and Sally retired to Florida in 2013. Sally was a devoted mother, friend, teacher, volunteer, newspaper columnist, led Bible study groups, and book clubs. Sally so enjoyed planting flowers, walking on the Florida beaches, playing Mahjong, and spending hours chatting with her sister. The last three years of her life were focused on healing herself, and caring and nurturing her daughter. When faced with adversity, she courageously fought, leaving no stone unturned, and embarked on a journey around the world in search of a cure to her cancer. A CELEBRATION of Sally's Life will be held Thursday, October 17, at 10:30am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th Street , Omaha, NE 68144. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A check can be sent to 28 West 44th Street, Suite 209, New York, NY, or donate online at www.bcrf.org. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

