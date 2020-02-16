Uhlig, Norma Jean Age 68 Cordova, IL. Died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home in Cordova. Norma was born on June 27, 1951 in Fergus Falls, MN the daughter of Reverend Marvin and Alma (Grefe) Uhlig. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969 and Northern Iowa University in 1977 with a BA in German. She worked as an Administrative Officer for the 4th Judicial District for the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Norma loved traveling and seeing the world with her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Bill Case. She also enjoyed knitting, fishing and was a loving mother and grandmother. Norma is survived by her son, David (Mary) Uhlig of Omaha; sisters, Ellen (Roger) Bauer, Ruth (Chuck) Eaton, and Lois Case; grandchildren, Dan (Marissa) Faulkner, Austin Uhlig, and Luke Uhlig, all of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janice Krumm; and brother-in-law Bill Case. MEMORIAL GATHERING will be held from 3-5pm on Saturday, February 22, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. Memorials may be made to the Children's Square Foster Care, or the Ollie Webb Center, both in Omaha. Share a memory or condolence at: www.hoyfuneral.com HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.