Uhlig, Norma Jean

Uhlig, Norma Jean Age 68 Cordova, IL. Died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home in Cordova. Norma was born on June 27, 1951 in Fergus Falls, MN the daughter of Reverend Marvin and Alma (Grefe) Uhlig. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969 and Northern Iowa University in 1977 with a BA in German. She worked as an Administrative Officer for the 4th Judicial District for the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Norma loved traveling and seeing the world with her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Bill Case. She also enjoyed knitting, fishing and was a loving mother and grandmother. Norma is survived by her son, David (Mary) Uhlig of Omaha; sisters, Ellen (Roger) Bauer, Ruth (Chuck) Eaton, and Lois Case; grandchildren, Dan (Marissa) Faulkner, Austin Uhlig, and Luke Uhlig, all of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janice Krumm; and brother-in-law Bill Case. MEMORIAL GATHERING will be held from 3-5pm on Saturday, February 22, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. Memorials may be made to the Children's Square Foster Care, or the Ollie Webb Center, both in Omaha. Share a memory or condolence at: www.hoyfuneral.com HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

