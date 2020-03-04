Uhlig, Darlene M. October 26, 1930 - February 29, 2020 Survived by children: David, Daniel (Ann) and Donald (Amy) Uhlig; grandchildren: David Jr., James, Justin and Lauren Uhlig; other relatives and friends. Preceded by husband, Bobbie; son, Dale; parents: William and Mary Hasselbring; brother, Harley Hasselbring; sister, Lillian Jackson. PRIVATE INTERMENT at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

