Uhlig, Bobbie C.

Uhlig, Bobbie C. September 1, 1929 - August 2, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Thequita; son Dale. He is survived by his wife Darlene; sons David, Daniel (Ann), Donald (Amy) Uhlig; grandchildren David, Jr., James and Lauren Uhlig. PRIVATE SERVICES. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia Foundation. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Road Omaha, NE 68152 402-451.1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

