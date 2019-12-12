Uehling, Colleen L. August 21, 1927 - December 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Margaret Lorenzen; brother, Gary Lorenzen; daughter, Kathleen Gerdes. Survived by daughters, Robin (Milton) Lastovica, Megan (John) Samson; grandchildren: Christopher, Jeffrey and Jennette Gerdes, Justin Lastovica, Dr. Caitlyn Lastovica (Garrett Jackson), Dr. Brynn Lastovica (Dr. Martin Gooden Berger), Kira (Philip) Morris, Katie Samson (Kyle Linhardt); great-grandchildren: Christian, Sebastian, Hailie, Ruelle and Otto. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at the mortuary. Interment: Blair Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

