Uebner, Carol H. June 1, 1943 - January 9, 2020 Carol passed after a 7-year battle with Cancer. Born in Chicago, IL to parents, Frank and Lorraine Hebenstreit, Carol graduated from Western Illinois University with a Degree in Education and a Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Eastern Illinois University. She married Lawrence in August 1965. She taught from 1970 to 1972 at Millard South Senior High School. Carol started the Log Cabin Quilt Shop with Patricia Kennedy in 1981. She actively used her skills in teaching, counseling, sewing, and volunteering. She was an adoption counselor, taught adoption counselors, sewed dog beds, and was Volunteer of the Year at the Nebraska Humane Society. Carol is past President of the Cottonwood Quilt Guild. Her volunteer/sewing skills have included projects for Methodist Women's Hospital, making 80 100 baby quilts a year for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and various projects for St. Luke United Methodist Church. She is survived by husband Lawrence F. Uebner of Omaha; daughter Anjanette U. Sivilich; son-in-law Kurt R. Sivilich; grandchildren, Caroline P. and Tobin A. Sivilich of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Gordon Hebenstreit (Cheryl) of Cedaredge, CO; and pets: Ida, B.B. White, and Alani. Family will Receive friends beginning at 10am Friday, January 24, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 120th and Burke Street, with A CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE at 11am. Reverend Marshall Johnson will be officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Luke Methodist Church, or the Nebraska Humane Society. "A bed without a quilt is like the sky without stars" John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

