Udron, Mary R. (Kurcz)

Udron, Mary R. (Kurcz) May 13, 1932 - July 26, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rose; her brothers: Larry, Wally, Ben, Ted, Edward, John, and Gus; and her sisters, Pauline and Leona. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Frank "Teku" Udron; children, Laurie and Dan Udron; grandchildren, Jake Udron, and Kasha Cherek; great-grandchildren, Skylynn and Reign; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 30, from 4-8pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St). MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 31, at 10am at the Church. Interment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Church for Masses. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.