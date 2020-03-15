Tuveson, John Richard

Tuveson, John Richard April 9, 1930 - March 12, 2020 Age 89. John Richard Tuveson of Pierre, SD passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. John was born on April 9, 1930 in Omaha. He was a Veteran and served during the Korean War. Survivors include their three children, Rita Koch, Jody McClure, Wesley Tuveson. John was blessed with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. John was truly loved and will be missed. Private Family Services will be held. Condolences may be conveyed to family at www.feigumfh.com FEIGUM FUNERAL HOME Pierre, SD

To plant a tree in memory of John Tuveson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.