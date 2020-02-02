Tuveson, Helen Marie March 24, 1934 - January 30, 2020 PIerre, SD. Helen Marie (Robinson) Tuveson, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Helen was born on March 24, 1934. Survivors include her beloved husband, John Tuveson; and their 3 children, Rita Koch, Jody McClure, and Wesley Tuveson. Helen was then blessed with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Helen was truly loved and will be missed by all. Private Family Services will be held. Visit www.feigumfh.com FEIGUM FUNERAL HOME 605-224-4902 feigum@mncomm.com

