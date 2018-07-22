Tuttle, G. Bruce Aug 6, 1937 - Jul 19, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, George S. and Garrnet Tuttle. Survived by wife, Janice M. Tuttle; children: Gretchen Radler (David), Michelle Cavanaugh-Rawlings (Camille), Bev Dalton (Dave), and Phil Kneifl (Karen); thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck Tuttle (DeAnna). The family will receive friends on Monday, July 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 24th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr., followed by military honors at the church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

