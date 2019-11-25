Tuttle, Bonnie M. December 5, 1930 - November 23, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by her husband Dan; and loving family. Survived by daughters, Sandie (Lou) Canick, Wendy (Jeff) Kasper, and Peggy (Mike) Marks; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; waiting for great-great grandson; and many loving family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 10am, also at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.