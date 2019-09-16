Turner, William H. July 28, 1960 - September 11, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA. Store manager for Fill-'N'-Food, U-Stop and Casey's for 15 years until health issues forced his retirement in 2014. He then worked at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market for a brief time. Preceded by his parents, Gerald S. and Margaret (Freel) Turner. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Lela J. (Jenson) Turner; daughter, Tara Turner both of Council Bluffs; brothers, Dale Turner of Omaha, and David Turner of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. VISITATION with family Tuesday 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Neola, IA. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.