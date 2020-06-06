Turner, William G. June 14, 1952 - June 1, 2020 Died in Clayton, California, after a brief illness. Bill is predeceased by his parents, William J. and Catherine Turner; and his sister, Kathleen Turner Jeffries. He is survived by his sisters, Susan Foreman (Lee), Falls Church, VA; Jane Schumaker, Denver, CO; Elizabeth Turner Buerkle, Katy, TX; and 8 nieces and nephews. Private interment.

