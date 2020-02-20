Turner, Ursula March 1, 1931 - February 11, 2020 Age 98 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Olie and Minnie Walker; husband, Paul Turner; son, Ronald; grandson, Andr� Turner. Survived by children: Paulette (Charles) Mullen, Larry Turner, Phyllis (Charles) McGaughey; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; Bryant-Fisher dozens of cousins; many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of URSULA'S LIFE: Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am, with family receiving family and friends one-hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Graceland Cemetery For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

