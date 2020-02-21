Turner, Ursula

Turner, Ursula March 1, 1921 - February 11, 2020 Age 98 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Olie and Minnie Walker; husband, Paul Turner; son, Ronald; grandson Andr� Turner. Survived by children: Paulette (Charles) Mullen, Larry Turner, Phyllis (Charles) McGaughey; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; Bryant-Fisher dozens of cousins; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of URSULA'S LIFE: Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am, with family receiving family & friends one-hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. Interment: Graceland Cemetery For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Service information

Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Feb 22
Family Receiving Friends
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
