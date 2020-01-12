Turner, Patricia A. January 25, 1935 - January 11, 2020 Age 84. Passed away on January 11, 2020. She retired from Immanuel Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Minnie Beecher; brother, Lloyd; and sister, Shirley. Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert Turner; children, Daniel Turner (Darcy), David Turner, Andrew Turner, and Lisa Turner; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. It was her wish to be Cremated. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 402-551-1011 | omahachapelofmemories.com

