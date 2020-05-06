Turner, Margret F.

Turner, Margret F. February 15, 1947 - April 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Fidelis Mullen; sister, Caroline Mullen; and sister-in-law, Vickie Mullen. Survived by husband, Jim Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Jan Mullen; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bob Marasco; sister, Maureen and brother-in-law, Mel Harmon; sister, Veronica and brother-in-law, Wayne Wiley; brother, John and sister-in-law, Beth Mullen; brother, Mike and sister-in-law, Wendy Mullen; daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Kent McCoy; daughter, Carolyn and son-in-law, Ted Neneman; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Amy Turner; grandchildren: Grace Turner, Fidelis Neneman, Kylie Radloff, Mollie Stellar, Madison and Jackson McCoy; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to JDRF. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

